Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 3.63 million Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.06 or 32.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.24M. CELU’s last price was a discount, traded about -456.0% off its 52-week high of $1.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 36.0% up since then. When we look at Celularity Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.76K.

Analysts gave the Celularity Inc (CELU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CELU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celularity Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2899 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 32.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.82%, with the 5-day performance at 36.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) is 17.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.33 days.

Celularity Inc (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 248.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Celularity Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.74 million and $4.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 374.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.64% of Celularity Inc shares while 19.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.15%. There are 19.42% institutions holding the Celularity Inc stock share, with Starr International Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 15.28 million CELU shares worth $8.14 million.

Starr (C.V.) & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 7.64 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $0.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.45 million.