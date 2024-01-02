cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 41.17 million cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at $0.25 or 31.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.08M. YCBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1540.38% off its 52-week high of $17.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 46.15% up since then. When we look at cbdMD Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.89K.

Analysts gave the cbdMD Inc (YCBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YCBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. cbdMD Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 31.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.82%, with the 5-day performance at 55.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) is 63.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.82 days.

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that cbdMD Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.95%. The 2024 estimates are for cbdMD Inc earnings to increase by 82.88%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.