Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 41.54 million Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.15. With the company’s per share price at $2.31 changed hands at -$0.5 or -17.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $347.12M. CAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.29% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 51.08% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.53 million.

Analysts gave the Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canaan Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -17.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.14%, with the 5-day performance at -10.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is 44.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canaan Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.45% over the past 6 months, a -321.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canaan Inc ADR will rise 26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Canaan Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $43.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.57 million and $50.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.42%. The 2024 estimates are for Canaan Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -124.11%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 11.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc ADR shares while 20.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.21%. There are 20.21% institutions holding the Canaan Inc ADR stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million CAN shares worth $13.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 3.46 million shares worth $7.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $9.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $4.5 million.