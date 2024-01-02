BuzzFeed Inc’s (NASDAQ: BZFD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.87 million BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.23M. BZFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1600.0% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.78K.

Analysts gave the BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BZFD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BuzzFeed Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3458 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.75%, with the 5-day performance at -21.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -16.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BuzzFeed Inc will rise 108.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BuzzFeed Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $73.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.62 million and $67.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for BuzzFeed Inc earnings to increase by 66.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.06% of BuzzFeed Inc shares while 36.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.73%. There are 36.84% institutions holding the BuzzFeed Inc stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.20% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million BZFD shares worth $7.74 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 7.86 million shares worth $3.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $1.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.24 million.