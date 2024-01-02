Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.56 million Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $150.99M. BLUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -517.39% off its 52-week high of $8.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 8.7% up since then. When we look at Bluebird bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.58 million.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -64.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bluebird bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.05% over the past 6 months, a 45.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.14%. The 2024 estimates are for Bluebird bio Inc earnings to increase by 43.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.80% per year.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Bluebird bio Inc shares while 48.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.82%. There are 48.58% institutions holding the Bluebird bio Inc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.29% of the shares, roughly 16.36 million BLUE shares worth $53.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 8.79 million shares worth $28.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.88 million shares estimated at $52.34 million under it, the former controlled 12.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $11.15 million.