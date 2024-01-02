Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BE Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.07 changing hands around $0.27 or 1.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.38B. BE’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.18% off its 52-week high of $26.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the last value was 36.89% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 million.

Analysts gave the Bloom Energy Corp (BE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.91. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BE as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bloom Energy Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.39 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.82%, with the 5-day performance at 1.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is 4.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.66% over the past 6 months, a 73.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloom Energy Corp will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $481.61 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $345.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corp earnings to increase by 72.17%.