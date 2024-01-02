Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.87 million Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.85 changed hands at -$0.84 or -3.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22B. BYON’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.26% off its 52-week high of $39.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.71, which suggests the last value was 48.94% up since then. When we look at Beyond Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Beyond Inc (BYON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BYON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Instantly BYON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.91 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) is 39.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.60, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BYON’s forecast low is $16.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Inc (BYON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.25% over the past 6 months, a -390.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.58%. The 2024 estimates are for Beyond Inc earnings to decrease by -412.84%.

BYON Dividends

Beyond Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Beyond Inc shares while 71.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.22%.