Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 4.61 million Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $613.34M. BETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -7571.95% off its 52-week high of $62.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 58.54% up since then. When we look at Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9099 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.91%, with the 5-day performance at 31.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is 81.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.84% of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares while 38.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.23%. There are 38.91% institutions holding the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. stock share, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million BETR shares worth $0.13 million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 50000.0 shares worth $23950.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 11702.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares.