Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.82% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session,, 7.79 million Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.95 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.03B. BCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.74% off its 52-week high of $9.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.23, which suggests the last value was 21.64% up since then. When we look at Barclays plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.02 million.

Analysts gave the Barclays plc ADR (BCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.94. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BCS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Barclays plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.00 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 10.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -287.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCS’s forecast low is $1.41 with $2.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 63.52% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 82.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Barclays plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.31% over the past 6 months, a -3.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 5.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 5.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.