Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $3.74 changed hands at -$0.34 or -8.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.84M. ARBK’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.58% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 83.16% up since then. When we look at Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.92K.

Analysts gave the Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARBK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.36 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 246.30%, with the 5-day performance at 45.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 222.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61620.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Argo Blockchain Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 133.75% over the past 6 months, a 88.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR will fall -101.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.18 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.99 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -103.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR earnings to increase by 87.25%.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.