Are SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 5.51 million SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.46 or -26.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.62M. SNES’s last price was a discount, traded about -6274.02% off its 52-week high of $80.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 59.06% up since then. When we look at SenesTech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the SenesTech Inc (SNES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SenesTech Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $SenesTech, Inc..

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 67.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -26.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.57%, with the 5-day performance at 67.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is 36.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SenesTech Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.55% over the past 6 months, a 83.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.97%. The 2024 estimates are for SenesTech Inc earnings to increase by 83.72%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of SenesTech Inc shares while 4.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.32%. There are 4.31% institutions holding the SenesTech Inc stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 11243.0 SNES shares worth $12592.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 9679.0 shares worth $10840.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 4065.0 shares estimated at $4796.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 1582.0 shares worth around $1866.0.