Are Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $4.54 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $355.66M. ANNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.5% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 65.42% up since then. When we look at Annexon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 655.47K.

Analysts gave the Annexon Inc (ANNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.22. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ANNX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annexon Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.15 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.19%, with the 5-day performance at 21.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 74.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.08 days.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annexon Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.98% over the past 6 months, a 26.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Annexon Inc earnings to increase by 26.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Annexon Inc shares while 68.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.03%. There are 68.81% institutions holding the Annexon Inc stock share, with Alerce Investment Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million ANNX shares worth $24.84 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 5.7 million shares worth $20.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $6.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $2.78 million.