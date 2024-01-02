Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 6.6 million Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $3.23 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.85M. ARQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -443.96% off its 52-week high of $17.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 45.51% up since then. When we look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Analysts gave the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.86. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ARQT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.18%, with the 5-day performance at 24.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 70.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.11% over the past 6 months, a 33.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,465.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.51 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.96 million and $2.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 288.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 322.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -110.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 34.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.80% per year.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares while 91.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.24%. There are 91.23% institutions holding the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock share, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.20% of the shares, roughly 8.68 million ARQT shares worth $28.05 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 8.26 million shares worth $26.69 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.39 million shares estimated at $10.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.57% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $10.87 million.