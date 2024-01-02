Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session,, 4.17 million Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.30 changed hands at -$3.01 or -32.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $517.01M. AVXL’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.37% off its 52-week high of $11.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVXL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -29.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.07 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -32.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.35%, with the 5-day performance at -29.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -12.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVXL’s forecast low is $39.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -519.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.37% over the past 6 months, a 5.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation earnings to increase by 5.83%.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares while 31.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.06%. There are 31.05% institutions holding the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.25% of the shares, roughly 5.94 million AVXL shares worth $48.28 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 4.41 million shares worth $35.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $23.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $18.43 million.