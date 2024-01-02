Analyzing Versus Systems Inc(NASDAQ: VS) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.2 or 7.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.45M. VS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1663.7% off its 52-week high of $53.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 31.35% up since then. When we look at Versus Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.89K.

Analysts gave the Versus Systems Inc (VS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Versus Systems Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Instantly VS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.36 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 7.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.99%, with the 5-day performance at 8.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) is -12.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Versus Systems Inc (VS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Versus Systems Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.96% over the past 6 months, a -52.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Versus Systems Inc will rise 54.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $217k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.27%.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.79% of Versus Systems Inc shares while 6.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.59%. There are 6.51% institutions holding the Versus Systems Inc stock share, with Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 6673.0 VS shares worth $20219.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 4283.0 shares worth $12977.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 75.0 shares estimated at $227.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.