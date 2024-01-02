Analyzing SomaLogic Inc(NASDAQ: SLGC) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session,, 0.59 million SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.62 changing hands around $0.09 or 3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $495.29M. SLGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.66% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 33.97% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.74 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.75%, with the 5-day performance at 14.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -6.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SomaLogic Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.15% over the past 6 months, a 28.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SomaLogic Inc will rise 42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.05 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $22.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.83 million and $20.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc earnings to decrease by -0.36%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of SomaLogic Inc shares while 61.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.06%. There are 61.70% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 12.98 million SLGC shares worth $33.11 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 12.6 million shares worth $32.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.86 million shares estimated at $32.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $10.6 million.