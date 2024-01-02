Analyzing China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.06 million China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.02 or 12.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.93M. CLEU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1411.11% off its 52-week high of $2.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.77K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1879 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 12.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.00%, with the 5-day performance at 15.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 17.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.45% of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd shares while 5.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.29%. There are 5.43% institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million CLEU shares worth $0.33 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 48266.0 shares estimated at $30127.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares.