Analyzing Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.16 billion Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.01 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.68M. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 billion shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.86 million.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Instantly BETS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 105.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0187 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.90%, with the 5-day performance at 105.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) is -54.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.03%.

BETS Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of Bit Brother Limited shares while 10.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.28%. There are 10.02% institutions holding the Bit Brother Limited stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million BETS shares worth $0.48 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.