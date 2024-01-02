Analyzing Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.1 or 14.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.96M. ADAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.47% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 46.84% up since then. When we look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 529.91K.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 67.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 14.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.68%, with the 5-day performance at 67.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 59.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.63 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.27% over the past 6 months, a 54.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 196.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.47 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.03 million and $47.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -80.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR earnings to decrease by -160.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares while 66.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.67%. There are 66.47% institutions holding the Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 25.20% of the shares, roughly 38.97 million ADAP shares worth $30.91 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.09% or 17.15 million shares worth $13.6 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $1.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.76 million.