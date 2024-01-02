An Overview Of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM)

In the last trading session, 1.99 million Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.30M. RPHM’s last price was a discount, traded about -606.25% off its 52-week high of $11.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 38.75% up since then. When we look at Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 929.46K.

Analysts gave the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.12. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended RPHM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.33%, with the 5-day performance at 17.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) is -73.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.61% over the past 6 months, a -15.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -10.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -13.82%.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 88.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.25%. There are 88.39% institutions holding the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million RPHM shares worth $31.39 million.

Novo Holdings A/S holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 3.33 million shares worth $21.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $11.48 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $3.91 million.