Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 13.1 million Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $3.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08B. ATUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.38% off its 52-week high of $5.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 46.15% up since then. When we look at Altice USA Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

Analysts gave the Altice USA Inc (ATUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.68. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended ATUS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Altice USA Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.35%, with the 5-day performance at 22.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) is 34.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATUS’s forecast low is $1.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -392.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altice USA Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.62% over the past 6 months, a 32.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altice USA Inc will rise 116.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.29 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Altice USA Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.37 billion and $2.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Altice USA Inc earnings to increase by 12.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.40% per year.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.64% of Altice USA Inc shares while 53.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.08%. There are 53.09% institutions holding the Altice USA Inc stock share, with Clarkston Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 38.14 million ATUS shares worth $115.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 22.0 million shares worth $66.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $30.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million shares worth around $20.29 million.