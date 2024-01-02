Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.75M. ALGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -265.15% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.99K.

Analysts gave the Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALGS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7720 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.32%, with the 5-day performance at -5.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is -3.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aligos Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.62% over the past 6 months, a 26.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aligos Therapeutics Inc will rise 45.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.54 million and $2.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -54.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Aligos Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 38.22%.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.29% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc shares while 35.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.56%. There are 35.86% institutions holding the Aligos Therapeutics Inc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 5.27% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million ALGS shares worth $2.62 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 3.55 million shares worth $2.36 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.18 million.