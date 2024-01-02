Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 7.39 million Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at $0.0 or 2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.01M. TCRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1128.57% off its 52-week high of $0.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Analysts gave the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TCRT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0779 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.11%, with the 5-day performance at 45.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 8.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCRT’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.14% over the past 6 months, a 17.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 11.76%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 11.