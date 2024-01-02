Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 3.32 million Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.90 changing hands around $0.16 or 21.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.58M. AHG’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.44% off its 52-week high of $2.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 72.22% up since then. When we look at Akso Health Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.19K.

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information

Instantly AHG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 21.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.59%, with the 5-day performance at 22.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) is 5.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

AHG Dividends

Akso Health Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Akso Health Group ADR shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 0.79% institutions holding the Akso Health Group ADR stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million AHG shares worth $75039.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 0.1 million shares worth $35675.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.