AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.48M. AWIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -11900.0% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at AERWINS Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 million.

Analysts gave the AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AWIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AERWINS Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Instantly AWIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2180 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.56%, with the 5-day performance at 26.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) is 14.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AERWINS Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.14 million.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.95% of AERWINS Technologies Inc shares while 1.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.75%. There are 1.14% institutions holding the AERWINS Technologies Inc stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million AWIN shares worth $66888.0.

First Foundation Advisors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.15 million shares worth $63000.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 4304.0 shares estimated at $1308.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.