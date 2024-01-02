Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 2.1 million Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.76 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.84B. AEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.22% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 30.21% up since then. When we look at Aegon Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Aegon Ltd. (AEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AEG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aegon Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.83 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) is 4.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aegon Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.62% over the past 6 months, a 42.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for Aegon Ltd. earnings to increase by 122.83%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 5.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 5.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon Ltd. shares while 9.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.42%. There are 9.42% institutions holding the Aegon Ltd. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 126.02 million AEG shares worth $638.9 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 16.89 million shares worth $85.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 98.61 million shares estimated at $499.97 million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $31.36 million.