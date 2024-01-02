A Review of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08M. BSFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -10250.0% off its 52-week high of $14.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1670 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.20%, with the 5-day performance at -1.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -7.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.80% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 20.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.42% of Blue Star Foods Corp shares while 2.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.95%. There are 2.79% institutions holding the Blue Star Foods Corp stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 55000.0 BSFC shares worth $7919.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 32173.0 shares worth $4632.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 2554.0 shares estimated at $367.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 525.0 shares worth around $75.0.