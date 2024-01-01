Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 87298.0 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.67M. ZAPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -4096.15% off its 52-week high of $10.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 26.92% up since then. When we look at Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.62K.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) trade information

Instantly ZAPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2997 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.41%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) is -6.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24290.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

ZAPP Dividends

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.85% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd shares while 54.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.89%. There are 54.59% institutions holding the Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 3.74 million ZAPP shares worth $8.49 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 22298.0 shares worth $50616.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 22298.0 shares estimated at $61988.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.