YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.19 million YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.04 or 8.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.55M. YS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3515.69% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 25.49% up since then. When we look at YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.62K.

Analysts gave the YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6050 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 8.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.90%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) is -17.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $18.3 million.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.09% of YS Biopharma Co Ltd shares while 12.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.45%. There are 12.05% institutions holding the YS Biopharma Co Ltd stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.58% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million YS shares worth $5.93 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 2.72 million shares worth $3.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 13608.0 shares estimated at $20548.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.