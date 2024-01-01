Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX:XTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $147.02M. XTNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.32% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 50.44% up since then. When we look at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 69080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.14K.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX:XTNT) trade information

Instantly XTNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX:XTNT) is -13.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.55 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $27 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 64.39%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

XTNT Dividends

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX:XTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.19% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc shares while 69.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.76%. There are 69.39% institutions holding the Xtant Medical Holdings Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 56.72% of the shares, roughly 73.11 million XTNT shares worth $67.99 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 6.23 million shares worth $5.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $92990.0.