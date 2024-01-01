WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.24 million WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.23 or -11.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.84M. WKEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.14% off its 52-week high of $8.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 22.86% up since then. When we look at WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.59K.

Analysts gave the WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WKEY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Instantly WKEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -11.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.65%, with the 5-day performance at 6.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 1.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.23% over the past 6 months, a -434.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.04%. The 2023 estimates are for WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -1014.31%.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR shares while 5.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.72%. There are 5.72% institutions holding the WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 18300.0 WKEY shares worth $32209.0.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 8738.0 shares worth $15379.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.