Will Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.19M. APLM’s last price was a discount, traded about -5004.17% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 42.71% up since then. When we look at Apollomics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Analysts gave the Apollomics Inc (APLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APLM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apollomics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) trade information

Instantly APLM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.69%, with the 5-day performance at 20.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) is -14.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Apollomics Inc (APLM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollomics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.62% over the past 6 months, a -240.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Apollomics Inc earnings to decrease by -126.45%.

APLM Dividends

Apollomics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.73% of Apollomics Inc shares while 9.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.89%. There are 9.72% institutions holding the Apollomics Inc stock share, with George Kaiser Family Foundation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million APLM shares worth $3.84 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.66 million shares worth $3.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 13427.0 shares estimated at $54379.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.