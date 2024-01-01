Will 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.09 or -8.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92M. SXTP’s last price was a discount, traded about -748.04% off its 52-week high of $8.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.46K.

Analysts gave the 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SXTP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

Instantly SXTP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.21%, with the 5-day performance at -7.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) is 60.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $100k.

SXTP Dividends

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.03% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 11.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.53%. There are 11.28% institutions holding the 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Central Bank & Trust Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million SXTP shares worth $0.35 million.