Why To Invest In Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at -$0.15 or -5.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.88M. MKTW’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.6% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 57.51% up since then. When we look at Marketwise Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 215.16K.

Analysts gave the Marketwise Inc (MKTW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MKTW as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marketwise Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) trade information

Instantly MKTW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.14%, with the 5-day performance at -11.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) is -17.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Marketwise Inc (MKTW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marketwise Inc will fall -64.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.12 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Marketwise Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $116.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.66 million and $126.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Marketwise Inc earnings to decrease by -18.11%.

MKTW Dividends

Marketwise Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09. The 6.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 6.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.55% of Marketwise Inc shares while 32.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.00%. There are 32.18% institutions holding the Marketwise Inc stock share, with Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million MKTW shares worth $9.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.48% or 1.68 million shares worth $3.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Micro Cap Trust. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $0.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $1.0 million.