Why To Invest In Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.04M. EVGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.43% off its 52-week high of $1.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 46.43% up since then. When we look at Evogene Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.43K.

Analysts gave the Evogene Ltd (EVGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evogene Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Instantly EVGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 26.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVGN’s forecast low is $1.85 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evogene Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.50% over the past 6 months, a 27.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evogene Ltd will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 255.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $910k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Evogene Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $660k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.45%. The 2023 estimates are for Evogene Ltd earnings to increase by 17.95%.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Evogene Ltd shares while 9.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.81%. There are 9.65% institutions holding the Evogene Ltd stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million EVGN shares worth $0.14 million.

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 59007.0 shares estimated at $35416.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.