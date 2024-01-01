Why Should You Invest In Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX)?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.46 changed hands at -$0.15 or -9.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.70M. VRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -995.89% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 12.33% up since then. When we look at Virax Biolabs Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.03K.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -9.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.00%, with the 5-day performance at 4.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) is -30.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virax Biolabs Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.55% over the past 6 months, a 62.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.38% of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd shares while 0.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 0.22% institutions holding the Virax Biolabs Group Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 24600.0 VRAX shares worth $9591.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 18162.0 shares worth $7081.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 5416.0 shares estimated at $2121.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.