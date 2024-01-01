Why Investors Should Stick to Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at $0.02 or 5.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.17M. QMCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -471.43% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 31.43% up since then. When we look at Quantum Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.36K.

Analysts gave the Quantum Corp (QMCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QMCO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Instantly QMCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.98%, with the 5-day performance at -5.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 20.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QMCO’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quantum Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.69% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quantum Corp will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $94.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.53 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.30%.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.22% of Quantum Corp shares while 61.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.78%. There are 61.58% institutions holding the Quantum Corp stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 42.27% of the shares, roughly 15.61 million QMCO shares worth $16.86 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.74% or 10.25 million shares worth $11.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.45 million shares estimated at $4.62 million under it, the former controlled 20.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 8.99% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $3.59 million.