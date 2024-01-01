Why BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.19 million BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at $0.38 or 6.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.48M. BCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.46% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the last value was 37.26% up since then. When we look at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.20K.

Analysts gave the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BCTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.93 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 6.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.87%, with the 5-day performance at 45.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 14.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.33 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.88% over the past 6 months, a 11.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.71%. The 2023 estimates are for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp earnings to increase by 11.92%.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 16.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.32% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp shares while 17.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.67%. There are 17.09% institutions holding the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp stock share, with National Bank of Canada/FI the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2500.0 BCTX shares worth $15625.0.