When Will Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.66M. ONTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.67% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.93K.

Analysts gave the Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Instantly ONTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.47%, with the 5-day performance at 6.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 11.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Onconova Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.81% over the past 6 months, a -4.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $80k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56k and $90k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.74%. The 2023 estimates are for Onconova Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -5.13%.

ONTX Dividends

Onconova Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc shares while 8.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.54%. There are 8.49% institutions holding the Onconova Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.38% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million ONTX shares worth $0.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.38 million.