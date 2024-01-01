WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 74485.0 WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.2 or 13.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.40M. WAVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -746.15% off its 52-week high of $14.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 34.91% up since then. When we look at WaveDancer Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.89K.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Instantly WAVD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 13.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.78%, with the 5-day performance at 7.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) is -37.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.85% of WaveDancer Inc shares while 2.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.83%. There are 2.29% institutions holding the WaveDancer Inc stock share, with Lafayette Investments, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 12480.0 WAVD shares worth $38064.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 8967.0 shares worth $27349.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5242.0 shares estimated at $19395.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3892.0 shares worth around $11870.0.