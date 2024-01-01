Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.1 million Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 8.33. With the company’s per share price at $12.44 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.55M. VVOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -495.26% off its 52-week high of $74.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 78.05% up since then. When we look at Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VVOS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.06.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.83 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.78%, with the 5-day performance at 5.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) is -69.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vivos Therapeutics Inc will rise 58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.95 million and $3.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.88%. The 2023 estimates are for Vivos Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 55.85%.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.22% of Vivos Therapeutics Inc shares while 23.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.38%. There are 23.21% institutions holding the Vivos Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.76% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million VVOS shares worth $1.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.13 million.