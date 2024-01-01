Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.75M. VRPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.0% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.04K.

Analysts gave the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRPX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Instantly VRPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3789 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.56%, with the 5-day performance at -11.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRPX) is -18.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.23%. The 2023 estimates are for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 35.14%.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.02% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.33%. There are 5.26% institutions holding the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million VRPX shares worth $0.43 million.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 65145.0 shares estimated at $70356.0 under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 43732.0 shares worth around $34325.0.