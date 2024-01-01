Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $12.03 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.69M. VIRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.15% off its 52-week high of $12.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.54, which suggests the last value was 70.57% up since then. When we look at Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.79K.

Analysts gave the Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VIRC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) trade information

Instantly VIRC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.65 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 166.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) is 87.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIRC’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virco Manufacturing Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 188.49% over the past 6 months, a 32.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virco Manufacturing Corp. will fall -152.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $36.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.79 million and $33.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Virco Manufacturing Corp. earnings to increase by 32.35%.

VIRC Dividends

Virco Manufacturing Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08. The 0.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.57% of Virco Manufacturing Corp. shares while 21.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.30%. There are 21.36% institutions holding the Virco Manufacturing Corp. stock share, with Minerva Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million VIRC shares worth $4.01 million.

D.A. Davidson & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 0.93 million shares worth $3.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.59 million.