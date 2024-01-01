Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 98248.0 Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $3.46 changed hands at -$0.35 or -9.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.25M. VNCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.09% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 71.1% up since then. When we look at Vince Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.79K.

Analysts gave the Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VNCE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vince Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) trade information

Instantly VNCE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 166.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -9.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.81%, with the 5-day performance at 166.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) is 190.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNCE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -189.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

VNCE Dividends

Vince Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 06.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.74% of Vince Holding Corp shares while 84.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.51%. There are 84.14% institutions holding the Vince Holding Corp stock share, with Fund 1 Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million VNCE shares worth $3.6 million.

Shay Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 85410.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 51263.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.