Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.34M. UGRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -219.29% off its 52-week high of $4.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Urban-gro Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56030.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.10K.

Analysts gave the Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UGRO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Urban-gro Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

Instantly UGRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.53%, with the 5-day performance at 17.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO) is 20.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Urban-gro Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.64% over the past 6 months, a 6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Urban-gro Inc will rise 69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Urban-gro Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $25.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.33 million and $16.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.13%. The 2023 estimates are for Urban-gro Inc earnings to increase by 3.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

UGRO Dividends

Urban-gro Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.61% of Urban-gro Inc shares while 21.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.15%. There are 21.29% institutions holding the Urban-gro Inc stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.29% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million UGRO shares worth $0.8 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.29% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.13 million.