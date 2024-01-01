Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.18M. TOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -332.84% off its 52-week high of $2.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 7.46% up since then. When we look at Tuniu Corp ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.32K.

Analysts gave the Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TOUR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tuniu Corp ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Instantly TOUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7160 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.56%, with the 5-day performance at 3.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) is -25.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOUR’s forecast low is $16.74 with $16.74 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2398.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2398.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.84%.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corp ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuniu Corp ADR shares while 15.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.93%. There are 15.93% institutions holding the Tuniu Corp ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 38.03% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million TOUR shares worth $7.46 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.08% or 2.74 million shares worth $4.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $2.12 million under it, the former controlled 10.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.23 million.