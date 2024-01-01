Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 73134.0 Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $5.77 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $600.66M. CURV’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.55% off its 52-week high of $6.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 79.03% up since then. When we look at Torrid Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.06K.

Analysts gave the Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CURV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Torrid Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.93%, with the 5-day performance at 10.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) is 48.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.33 days.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Torrid Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.34% over the past 6 months, a -81.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Torrid Holdings Inc will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $274.63 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Torrid Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $289.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $301.23 million and $293.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Torrid Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -82.29%.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 27.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.39% of Torrid Holdings Inc shares while 81.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.36%. There are 81.80% institutions holding the Torrid Holdings Inc stock share, with Sycamore Partners Management, L.P the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 79.13% of the shares, roughly 82.35 million CURV shares worth $231.41 million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 0.91 million shares worth $2.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.42 million.