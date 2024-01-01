The Stock Of Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.44M. PIK’s last price was a discount, traded about -367.57% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 2.7% up since then. When we look at Kidpik Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 79910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 87.70K.

Analysts gave the Kidpik Corp (PIK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kidpik Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.40%, with the 5-day performance at -18.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) is -11.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Kidpik Corp (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kidpik Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.77 million and $3.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.70%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.32% of Kidpik Corp shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.66%. There are 0.33% institutions holding the Kidpik Corp stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 20017.0 PIK shares worth $15977.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 17454.0 shares worth $13931.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 17079.0 shares estimated at $9615.0 under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 2938.0 shares worth around $1654.0.