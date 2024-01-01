The Most Interesting Shares Today: Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY)

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $2.71 changed hands at -$0.15 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.78M. LTRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -512.55% off its 52-week high of $16.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 54.98% up since then. When we look at Lottery.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.86K.

Analysts gave the Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lottery.com Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.33 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.23%, with the 5-day performance at -26.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 52.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lottery.com Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $46.08 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -801.29%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 19.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.52% of Lottery.com Inc shares while 0.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.04%. There are 0.66% institutions holding the Lottery.com Inc stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 12500.0 LTRY shares worth $49450.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 10040.0 shares worth $39718.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.