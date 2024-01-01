The Most Interesting Shares Today: Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO)

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at $0.02 or 5.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.03M. DPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -412.5% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Draganfly Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.54K.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4840 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) is -10.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Draganfly Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.54% over the past 6 months, a 18.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Draganfly Inc earnings to increase by 27.97%.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.93% of Draganfly Inc shares while 2.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.02%. There are 2.96% institutions holding the Draganfly Inc stock share, with AlphaCentric Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million DPRO shares worth $0.64 million.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.1 million shares worth $79207.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 18003.0 shares worth around $15122.0.